Exterran Corp (EXTN) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Exterran worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exterran by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Exterran by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 10,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $17.34 on Friday. Exterran Corp has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $626.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.23). Exterran had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Exterran from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

