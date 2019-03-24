EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (EXPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

