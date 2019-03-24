Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00002642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Poloniex. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $25,024.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.