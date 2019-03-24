EXMR (EXMR) Price Up 36.5% Over Last 7 Days

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, EXMR has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. EXMR has a market cap of $235,965.00 and $6,415.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009315 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,853,858 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

