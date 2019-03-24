Exelon (EXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.45

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.45 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 188711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

In related news, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,198.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $2,667,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,874.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,800 shares of company stock worth $4,352,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

