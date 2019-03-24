Everipedia Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.50 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $15.50 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bancor Network, BigONE and OTCBTC. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00373282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025083 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.01657794 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00230966 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 9,998,572,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,506,302,133 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Upbit, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bancor Network and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

