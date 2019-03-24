Evergy (EVRG) Holdings Cut by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,248,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,980,000 after buying an additional 2,225,498 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,470,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,445,000 after buying an additional 1,970,694 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5,507.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,660,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,631,019 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,517,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,167,000 after buying an additional 1,240,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 50.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,496,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,093,000 after buying an additional 840,310 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $458,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,632 shares of company stock valued at $781,994.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $58.00 on Friday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

