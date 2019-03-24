Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Floor & Decor (FND)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FND. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Wedbush set a $43.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,673,401 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $250,252,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Axelrod sold 75,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,838,401 shares of company stock valued at $256,187,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

