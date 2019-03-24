Everbridge (EVBG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Everbridge to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Everbridge from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $76.25.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Totton sold 20,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,307,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $25,213,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,117 shares of company stock worth $30,076,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 127.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

