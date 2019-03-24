Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 513,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $52,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,375,000 after acquiring an additional 980,390 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,394,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide to $160.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of EEFT opened at $138.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $143.45.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.82 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/euronet-worldwide-inc-eeft-shares-sold-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.