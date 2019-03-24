Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $31,433.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00429053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.01641724 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00228606 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005230 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.