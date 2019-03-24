Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.70 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49,292.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 694,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,453. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

