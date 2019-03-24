Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Shares Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Essent Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 41,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,776,423.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,631. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $47.94.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/essent-group-ltd-esnt-shares-bought-by-cipher-capital-lp.html.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.