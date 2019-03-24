ESSA Pharma (EPIX) and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (PVCT) Critical Comparison

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ESSA Pharma and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $0.70, indicating a potential downside of 79.71%. Given ESSA Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ESSA Pharma is more favorable than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of ESSA Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ESSA Pharma has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ESSA Pharma and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Pharma N/A -121.45% -69.72% Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -297.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESSA Pharma and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Pharma N/A N/A -$11.62 million ($2.55) -1.35 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.15 million N/A N/A

Summary

ESSA Pharma beats Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer. The company was founded by Eric A. Wachter on January 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

