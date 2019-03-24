Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Covetrus Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Covetrus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Larsen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Covetrus’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

CVET has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVET opened at $34.78 on Friday. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $43.83.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc operates as an animal-health technology and services company. The company engages in the distribution of pharmaceuticals, nutrition products, consumable products, diagnostic tests, small and large equipment, laboratory products, surgical products, and others. It also develops, sells, and distributes practice management software systems and computer hardware for animal health customers, as well as offers software support, data driven applications, training and education, client communication services, and value-added services.

