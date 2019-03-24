Equinix Inc (EQIX) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Equinix by 315.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 594,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,492,000 after acquiring an additional 451,649 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,152.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 364,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,813,000 after acquiring an additional 335,456 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,161,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,722,000 after acquiring an additional 218,971 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,617,000 after acquiring an additional 183,479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Equinix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,238,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,112,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $451.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $460.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($3.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $467.00 to $474.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $477.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.08.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.29, for a total transaction of $366,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at $668,401.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Miller sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $161,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,833 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/equinix-inc-eqix-shares-sold-by-ubs-oconnor-llc.html.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.