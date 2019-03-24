Equifax Inc. (EFX) Holdings Cut by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at $112.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $138.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $835.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.49 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Equifax from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. TD Securities restated an “average” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equifax from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Equifax Inc. (EFX) Holdings Cut by Suntrust Banks Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/equifax-inc-efx-holdings-cut-by-suntrust-banks-inc.html.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.