ePlus Inc. (PLUS) Stake Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of ePlus worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the third quarter worth about $445,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $86.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus Inc. has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $345.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 1,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $83,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

