Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (ETTX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Entasis Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ETTX) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 25th. Entasis Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 26th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ETTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $6.72 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13,801.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $757,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The company is developing a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections, a global health crisis affecting the lives of millions of patients.

