Ensco (ESV) Bond Prices Rise 3.1%

An issue of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) bonds rose 3.1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.75% coupon and is set to mature on February 1, 2026. The debt is now trading at $87.38 and was trading at $82.25 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESV shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ensco from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ensco in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of ESV stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Ensco Plc has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.17.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Ensco had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ensco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Ensco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ensco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ensco during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ensco during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ensco (NYSE:ESV)

Ensco Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its business through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service.

