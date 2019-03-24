ENI (ENI) Given a €17.90 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €17.90 ($20.81) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.19 ($21.16).

ETR ENI opened at €15.70 ($18.25) on Wednesday. ENI has a 52 week low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a 52 week high of €16.90 ($19.65). The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

