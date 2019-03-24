Enel (ENEL) PT Set at €5.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENEL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.90 ($6.86) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €5.65 ($6.57) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €5.73 ($6.66).

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

