Endurance International Group (EIGI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $59,275.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 70.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 749,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 309,460 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 211.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 1,795.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 255,930 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 453,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at $218,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

