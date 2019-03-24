Encore Capital Group (ECPG) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ: ECPG) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Short-term business credit” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Encore Capital Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of shares of all “Short-term business credit” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Encore Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Short-term business credit” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Encore Capital Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group $1.36 billion $115.89 million 5.40 Encore Capital Group Competitors $294.58 million $15.78 million 0.22

Encore Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Encore Capital Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Encore Capital Group has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encore Capital Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Encore Capital Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Encore Capital Group Competitors 30 66 70 5 2.29

Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.23%. As a group, “Short-term business credit” companies have a potential upside of 29.20%. Given Encore Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Encore Capital Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Encore Capital Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group 8.51% 20.21% 3.07% Encore Capital Group Competitors 8.27% -98.50% -12.37%

Summary

Encore Capital Group beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the early stage collections, business process outsourcing, contingent collections, and trace services and litigation activities; and the management of non-performing loans, as well as provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

