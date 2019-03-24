Enbridge (ENB) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform Overweight

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB restated an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.08.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$49.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion and a PE ratio of 33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.72. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$37.36 and a 12 month high of C$49.70.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$11.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.8099998069553 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.33 per share, with a total value of C$385,069.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,110,272.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

