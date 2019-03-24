Elliot Coin (ELLI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Elliot Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $403.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elliot Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elliot Coin alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016447 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001772 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000254 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin (CRYPTO:ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 21,093,137 coins. The official website for Elliot Coin is elliotproject.org . Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot

Elliot Coin Coin Trading

Elliot Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elliot Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elliot Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elliot Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.