Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Given a $129.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $129.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.68.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $128.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $130.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $6,094,928.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,963,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,889,026,964.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 834,190 shares of company stock valued at $102,516,602. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

