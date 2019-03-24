Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SOLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of SOLO opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 180,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Electrameccanica Vehicles at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

