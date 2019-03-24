Elastos Price Tops $2.72 on Top Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00067817 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, BCEX and LBank. Elastos has a total market cap of $40.95 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elastos has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,252,755 coins and its circulating supply is 15,066,230 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Huobi, LBank, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

