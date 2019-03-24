Elastic NV (ESTC) Major Shareholder Sells $9,947,022.34 in Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) major shareholder Benchmark Capital Management C sold 111,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $9,947,022.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Benchmark Capital Management C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Benchmark Capital Management C sold 279,633 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $23,248,687.62.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $88.32 on Friday. Elastic NV has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $100.43.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.77 million. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

