Eisai (ESALY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by investment analysts at Nomura in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ESALY. Citigroup lowered shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

Get Eisai alerts:

Eisai stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $101.80. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Eisai had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Eisai will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.