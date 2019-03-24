Education Ecosystem Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $721,951.00 and approximately $6,736.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Mercatox, Exrates and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00433094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.01641475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00228694 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005236 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The official website for Education Ecosystem is tokensale.liveedu.tv . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Livecoin, Mercatox, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

