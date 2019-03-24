EBCoin (EBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. EBCoin has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $1,911.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00424524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.01645793 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00228620 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005225 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,741,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

