E-Dinar Coin (EDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.96 Million

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One E-Dinar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Exrates and LocalTrade. During the last seven days, E-Dinar Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. E-Dinar Coin has a total market cap of $6.96 million and $617,937.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get E-Dinar Coin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00012892 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00002060 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000177 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000940 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Profile

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official website is edinarcoin.com . E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

E-Dinar Coin Coin Trading

E-Dinar Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exrates, YoBit and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for E-Dinar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for E-Dinar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.