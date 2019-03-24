Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,768 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $53,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after acquiring an additional 193,378 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John L. Clare sold 17,129 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,181,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DNKN opened at $71.76 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNKN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.92 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.05.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

