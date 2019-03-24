DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Down 20.8% This Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00013091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $2,579.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00068915 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00064804 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00038228 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00034758 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00125688 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00053190 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000766 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00002483 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

