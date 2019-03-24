Dropbox Inc (DBX) Shares Sold by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC decreased its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,273 shares during the period. Dropbox comprises approximately 0.9% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dropbox worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 1,502.9% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 426,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 399,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152,263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 54.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $146,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,836 shares of company stock worth $2,171,655.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,058. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.58. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.64 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

