Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 129.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.07% of Dril-Quip worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glacier Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.16. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.84 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.97.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

