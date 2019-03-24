DPW (DPW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,520,351 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 522% from the previous session’s volume of 566,390 shares.The stock last traded at $0.76 and had previously closed at $0.60.

In other DPW news, insider Ault & Company, Inc. bought 416,667 shares of DPW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $50,000.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 722,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,642.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 1,461,667 shares of company stock valued at $175,300 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DPW stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 2.20% of DPW worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

