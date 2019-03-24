DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in DowDuPont by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DWDP shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

