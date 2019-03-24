Dover Corp (DOV) Position Raised by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. UBS Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.35 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Dover to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 13,102 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,142,363.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,405.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 12,363 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $1,082,133.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,577.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,200 shares of company stock worth $4,277,800 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dover’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

