Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total value of $10,231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,874.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,437 shares of company stock worth $27,931,021. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.66.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,205.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

