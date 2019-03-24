DopeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $688,540.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $688,540.00 and approximately $3,315.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.01491344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00001444 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

DopeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

