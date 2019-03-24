Donegal Group (DGICA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

DGICA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Donegal Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $195.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Donegal Group by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in Donegal Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Donegal Group by 1,342.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Donegal Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

