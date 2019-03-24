Dollar Tree (DLTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.48.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $428,830.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $676,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,465. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,814 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

