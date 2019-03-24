Dollar General (DG) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.26.

NYSE DG opened at $117.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. Dollar General has a one year low of $86.87 and a one year high of $121.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total transaction of $3,627,081.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,060.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10,128.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,752,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23,132.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,207,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,226,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

