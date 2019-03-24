DISH Network Corp (DISH) Position Decreased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,790 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 698,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 264,507 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 398,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DISH Network Corp has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.59.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). DISH Network had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Defranco purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,378,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,463,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $4,909,000 in the last 90 days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DISH. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

