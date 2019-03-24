Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (SPXL) Trading Down 5.7%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.16 and last traded at $45.18. Approximately 10,378,267 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,933,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 13,054.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 57,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 56,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

