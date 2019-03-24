Digitex Futures (DGTX) Reaches Market Cap of $52.88 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00001783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $52.88 million and $869,899.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00423669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.01653716 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00229045 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005329 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,500,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

