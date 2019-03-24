DigiPulse Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00 (DGPT)

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. One DigiPulse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cryptopia. DigiPulse has a market capitalization of $39,157.00 and $0.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiPulse has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00423879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.01650717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00228821 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005301 BTC.

DigiPulse Token Profile

DigiPulse was first traded on August 4th, 2017. DigiPulse’s total supply is 5,420,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,262,814 tokens. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigiPulse is www.digipulse.io . The Reddit community for DigiPulse is /r/DigiPulse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigiPulse Token Trading

DigiPulse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiPulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiPulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiPulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

